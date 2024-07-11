Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A major Sheffield landmark has been named as the winner of a national award for architecture.

The Royal Institute of British Architects (RIBA) has today (July 11) announced 26 winners of the 2024 RIBA National Awards for architecture.

The awards, which have been presented since 1966, recognise the UK's best new architecture and provide insight into the country's design and social trends.

And the award for the Yorkshire area has been announced as Park Hill Phase 2.

RIBA said of the scheme: “The retrofit is part of the ongoing regeneration of the Grade II listed, Brutalist estate.”

They said key themes among this year’s award winners included restoration and adaptation.

RIBA added: “This year’s awards feature inspiring examples of existing buildings and structures that have been given a new lease of life thanks to innovative designs, developed by working closely with clients and local communities.

“The ongoing regeneration of the Park Hill Estate in Sheffield demonstrates that our Brutalist heritage can play a role in the changing needs of urban living.”

The 26 projects were selected by the expert jury, who visited all shortlisted projects.

Commenting on the winning projects, RIBA president Muyiwa Oki, said: “The sheer breadth of work is quite astounding, with large infrastructure schemes sitting alongside high-quality detailed smaller projects.

“This is a testament to the standard of architecture in the UK right now, as we maintain a sense of ambition and consider how design must evolve to meet future needs.”

2024 RIBA Awards Group chairman, Simon Henley, said: “We're delighted to award these 26 projects across the UK and recognise their exceptional quality and the hard work of teams behind them.

“From projects engaged with technology, community, visual arts to hands-on making, these National Winners reflect the breadth of contemporary practice and how architecture itself is an inclusive medium that addresses many of society’s challenges.”

RIBA National Award 2024 winners will now be considered for the highly coveted RIBA Stirling Prize for the best building of the year in recognition of their architectural excellence, the shortlist of which will be announced on July 31.