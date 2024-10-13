Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sheffield has some beautiful buildings.

We all know how attractive and well loved places such as Town Hall and the Cathedral are.

But which are the buildings in the city that people most dislike the look of - the ugliest buildings in the city?

The ‘cheesegrater’ car park at Arundel Gate

We went out into the city centre to ask residents and visitors which buildings they thought were the worst looking, and found some popular candidates for the unwanted honour.

Ellie Hobson, from Ecclesall Road, said she thought the ugliest building in the city was the ‘Cheesegrater’ car park on Charles Street.

She said: “I’d say that it was the big silver car park. I just think it looks ugly.”

And she was not along, among those we spoke to.

Jay Aston said: “I’d go for the Cheesegrater car park. It looks out of place. It looks like its Sheffield’s got some beautiful historic buildings . That just like it’s been dropped in. It's a bit too modern for my liking.”

Shelagh Schofield, who now lives in Ireland but was brought up in Sheffield, said: “I think the Cheesegrater is very ugly, indeed.”

The Q-Park Charles Street car park, to give it its official name, has topped a list of some of Britain’s most unusual and striking designs.

Park Hill flats | National World

However, others had different views.

Also suggested by residents was Park Hill flats.

The brutalist blocks, looming over the city centre, inspired the award-winning musical Standing at the Sky’s Edge,

They have also won awards in the past. But to some, they are ugly.

Billy Belfitt, also of Ecclesall Road, said: “Park Hill flats. I don’t like the colours.”

Geoffrey Barker, from Sharrow, said: “I would go for the Park Hill flats. I would hate to live in it.”

Sheffield’s The Moor Marke. Picture by Dean Atkins.

There was one other building mentioned to us - The Moor Market.

The market was opened in 2013, and replaced previous markets such as Casle Market and Sheaf Market.

Ken Hammond, from Ecclesfield, said: “It’s probably the new market, compared to old market down near the Hay Market. There are that many, I can’t name them all!”