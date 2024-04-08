Park Grange Road: Man stabbed in armpit after being approached by three strangers near to Sheffield tram stop
A 29-year-old man has been rushed to hospital to be treated for a stab wound to his armpit, following an altercation which took place after he was approached by three unknown men.
Police officers were called out to the scene of the stabbing near to the tram stop on Park Grange Road, Norfolk Park at around 6.30pm last night (Sunday, April 7, 2024).
A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson told The Star: “It is reported that a 29-year-old man was walking along the road when he was approached by three unknown men. An altercation then took place and the victim suffered a single stab wound to his armpit.
“The victim was taken to hospital, and his injuries are not believed to be life threatening.
“A scene remained in place for a period of time following the incident to allow officers to carry out their work and was lifted later that night.”
The Park Grange Road tram stop was within the police cordon, and tram passengers experienced disruption while it remained in place.
Police enquiries are ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to contact the force online or by calling 101.
Please quote incident number 733 of April 7, 2024 when you get in touch.