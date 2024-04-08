Arena Square and Broughton Lane: Roads closed by police following reported crash in Sheffield neighbourhood

Buses are being diverted.
By Sarah Marshall
Published 8th Apr 2024
Two Sheffield roads have reportedly been closed by the police, following a crash in a city neighbourhood.

Arena Square and Broughton Lane in the Attercliffe Common area of Sheffield have been closed by police today (Monday, April 8, 2024), a spokesperson for bus operator, First, said a few moments ago.

Traffic is building in the area, and a number of bus services are currently being diverted.

The First spokesperson added: “ 18/18A: Staniforth Rd, Attercliffe Common, Newhall Rd, Brightside Ln & Meadowhall Interchange in both directions “208/X3: The Wicker & Meadowhall via Brightside Ln in both directions.”

Representatives for the emergency services have been contacted for more information.

