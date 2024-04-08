Arena Square and Broughton Lane: Roads closed by police following reported crash in Sheffield neighbourhood
and live on Freeview channel 276
Two Sheffield roads have reportedly been closed by the police, following a crash in a city neighbourhood.
Arena Square and Broughton Lane in the Attercliffe Common area of Sheffield have been closed by police today (Monday, April 8, 2024), a spokesperson for bus operator, First, said a few moments ago.
Traffic is building in the area, and a number of bus services are currently being diverted.
Get a bespoke headline round-up, as well as breaking updates, when you sign up to The Star’s free emails
The First spokesperson added: “ 18/18A: Staniforth Rd, Attercliffe Common, Newhall Rd, Brightside Ln & Meadowhall Interchange in both directions “208/X3: The Wicker & Meadowhall via Brightside Ln in both directions.”
Representatives for the emergency services have been contacted for more information.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.