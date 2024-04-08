Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Two Sheffield roads have reportedly been closed by the police, following a crash in a city neighbourhood.

Arena Square and Broughton Lane in the Attercliffe Common area of Sheffield have been closed by police today (Monday, April 8, 2024), a spokesperson for bus operator, First, said a few moments ago.

Traffic is building in the area, and a number of bus services are currently being diverted.

The First spokesperson added: “ 18/18A: Staniforth Rd, Attercliffe Common, Newhall Rd, Brightside Ln & Meadowhall Interchange in both directions “208/X3: The Wicker & Meadowhall via Brightside Ln in both directions.”