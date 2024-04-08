St Mary's Gate: Video captures police activity as boy is in life threatening condition after stabbing
A cordon is in place in Sheffield city centre as a police probe into a stabbing this morning gathers pace.
The underpass at St Mary’s Gate is sealed off with tape at both sides and under police guard.
Two 17-year-old boys were injured in a knife attack this morning, with one of them left fighting for life.
Our reporter Alastair Ulke visited the crime scene earlier and obtained this footage of police activity as the hunt for the attackers continues.
Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 165 of April 8, 2024.