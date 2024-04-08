St Mary's Gate: Boy, 17, fighting for life and cordon in place after stabbing in Sheffield city centre
A boy, aged 17, is fighting for life this morning after a stabbing in Sheffield city centre.
The teenager was attacked at around 6.45am in the underpass at St Mary’s Gate.
South Yorkshire Police said the boy was with another 17-year-old and they were both attacked by “two unknown offenders”.
One victim suffered stab wounds to his lower back and hands. He was taken to hospital in a life-threatening condition.
The second victim was assaulted with a weapon and suffered minor injuries. He was also taken to hospital.
A police cordon is in place.
South Yorkshire Police said: “Officers are currently on scene at St Mary’s Gate in Sheffield following reports of a stabbing this morning (Monday 8 April) at 6.45am.
“It is reported that two teenagers, aged 17 were walking along the underpass when they were allegedly assaulted by two unknown offenders.
“One victim suffered stab wounds to his lower back and hands. He was taken to hospital where he remains in a life-threatening condition.
“The second victim was assaulted with a weapon and suffered minor injuries. He has also been taken to hospital.
“A scene remains in place while officers carry out their enquiries. If you have any information that can help officers identify those responsible, please get in touch online, via live chat or by calling 101 quoting incident number 165 of April 8, 2024.”