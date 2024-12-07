“Careless driving has taken away the best thing in our lives.”

Those were the heartbreaking words of the parents of a beloved motorcyclist who was killed when an elderly driver pulled straight out into a main road without stopping.

Aaron Smith was just 25-years-old when, while travelling to work on his motorcycle, he was struck by a car on Park Road, a main road in the Worsbrough area of Barnsley.

80-year-old Raymond Dagnall was the driver who hit Aaron, while driving his Toyota Yaris and turning out of Harvest Close, the side road on which he lives.

Dagnall failed to give way despite a flow of oncoming traffic coming down Park Road, Sheffield Crown Court heard.

Aaron Smith (pictured) was just 25-years-old when, while travelling to work on his motorcycle, he was struck by a car on Park Road, a main road in the Worsbrough area of Barnsley | Submit

The Recorder of Sheffield, Judge Jeremy Richardson KC, said he knew prison would ‘fall hard’ upon Dagnall due to his age, but ultimately reached the conclusion that the case ‘demands’ an immediate jail term.

He told Dagnall: “You killed a young man riding his motorcycle on a main road, on his way to work, by pulling out of a side road without properly looking, and without stopping or even slowing down.

“It was egregious conduct…it is a serious example of this crime. I’ve therefore come to the conclusion that the only appropriate punishment in this case is immediate custody.”

Describing the vantage of the main road Dagnall would have had as he turned into it, Judge Richardson continued: “The view from where you were positioned would have been as clear as clear could be. You took an egregious risk by just pulling out. You say you looked. All that can be said is this: you did not look very carefully.”

In emotional statements read to the court, Aaron’s devastated parents, Andrew and Jayne Smith, detailed the joy he brought to their lives from being a ‘beautiful’ baby boy with distinctive ginger hair, to the kind-hearted young man they watched him become.

“He would do anything for his friends, even to people he didn’t know,” said Jayne in her statement, which was read to a sentencing hearing that began on December 5, 2024.

She described how he would often be up at all hours, dashing out to help a friend in need.

Jayne continued: “This was a senseless death…someone’s careless driving has taken away the best thing in our lives.”

Andrew added: “Aaron was my son, I doted on him and everything he did. He made me so proud.

“He found everything funny - except for my dad jokes.”

Andrew described how he wished he had taken Aaron to work on the morning of the fatal crash, instead of him making his way there on his grey Honda motorcycle.

“We miss hearing him so much now, it’s unbearable,” he continued.

Aaron’s parents both have disabilities. They described how, in addition to the grief they have to contend with, the loss of the day-to-day help and support he provided them with means they have also been detrimentally affected practically.

Aaron, also known as AJ, was a trained gardener who achieved certificates in the field, and his parents spoke proudly of the jobs he had completed in the months before his death.

Prosecutor Nicola Quinney told the court that Dagnall was on his way to get his morning paper in his Toyota Yaris vehicle, when the fatal crash occurred at around 7.30am on November 22, 2023.

Aaron was wearing a helmet and high-vis trousers when he was struck by the front side of Dagnall’s vehicle, continued Ms Quinney.

In a statement submitted to the court, a car driver, travelling behind Aaron, said she observed Dagnall’s vehicle approaching the junction and ‘pulling out directly’ into the path of Aaron’s bike.

Following the collision, Aaron was rushed to Sheffield’s Northern General hospital for treatment, but he could not be saved and died the following day.

A post-mortem examination subsequently determined that Aaron died from a traumatic head injury, the court heard.

Ms Quinney said Aaron was travelling on a ‘downhill gradient’ at the time of the collision.

She added that while crash investigators determined that he - and other motorists travelling on the road at the same time - were driving slightly above the speed limit of 30 miles per hour (mph) for the road, at around 35mph, ‘there is no suggestion that it was causative to the collision’.

Dagnall was not speeding, and was found to have been driving relatively slowly when he caused the collision, Ms Quinney said.

The pensioner, who was 79-years-old at the time of the crash, remained at the scene. He subsequently told police he had been driving for 34 years and had an unblemished record, without ever being given a single point on his licence or a parking ticket, during that time.

Dagnall, who has a clean criminal record, also said he had lived at the same address for 21 years, and had regularly used the junction where the crash occurred.

Dagnall of Harvest Close, Worsbrough, Barnsley, pleaded guilty to a single count of causing death by careless driving at an earlier hearing.

In mitigation, Rebecca Stevens told the court that Dagnall had demonstrated his remorse from the outset, telling police during his interview: “I made a mistake that morning. I will have to live with it, and so will that lad’s family. I will never drive again…I pulled out, I’m responsible for that young lad’s death.”

Ms Stevens said Dagnall immediately surrendered his licence to police, and has no intention of ever driving again. Ms Stevens also stressed that Dagnall had looked both ways before turning into Park Road, and cannot explain how he failed to see Aaron.

She continued: “If Mr Dagnall had one wish, it would be to turn back the clock and to prevent this awful turn of events. He can’t do that. He realised instantly the enormity of what he had done.”

Ms Stevens said Dagnall has been plagued by flashbacks, arising out of the guilt he feels, and has been given a diagnosis of post-traumatic stress disorder.

She told the court that Dagnall made an attempt on his own life, because ‘he felt he literally felt like he could not not live with himself for what he had done’.

Dagnall, who is both a father and a grandfather, has caring responsibilities for his wife, who has epilepsy and will be impacted by his incarceration, suggested Ms Stevens.

Jailing Dagnall, Judge Richardson told him: “I take no pleasure in passing sentence upon an 80-year-old man in this way.”

He also banned Dagnall from driving for seven years, five months, after which time an extended retest will be required should he wish to get back behind the wheel.