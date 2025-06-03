Police have now arrested four people over street violence which broke out in Page Hall, Sheffield, on Monday afternoon.

Dozens of officers were described by eyewitnesses as being on the scene yesterday, after South Yorkshire Police had been called to reports of a large group of people fighting on Upwell Street. No injuries have been confirmed following the incident.

Today police said they had now arrested three men, aged 19, 23, and 39, on suspicion of affray. They are all currently in police custody.

They have also arrested a 25-year-old man on suspicion of assault. He also remains in police custody, and a section 35 dispersal order remains place in the Page Hall area, which gives the police the power to order people to leave the area.

Officers are also planning to patrol the area over the next week.

It was the second time fighting on the streets of Page Hall had been reported in three days, following reports of disorder at Hinde Street on Saturday (May 31).

A 17-year-old boy appeared at Sheffield Magistrates' Court on Monday June 2 charged with violent disorder and possession of a knife in connection with Saturday’s incident.

He pleaded not guilty and is due to appear at Sheffield Magistrates' Court for trial on December 1.

A 29-year-old man was charged with possession of a bladed article. He appeared at Sheffield Magistrates' Court on Monday and is due to attend the same court on August 27.

A 24-year-old man and a 16-year-old boy were also arrested on suspicion of affray and have been bailed pending further enquiries.

Superintendent Lee Dowswell said: "We understand that these incidents will be concerning for residents, and I want to assure those affected that proactive police patrols will be taking place in Page Hall this week.

“If anyone has any concerns, please speak to our officers when you see them on patrol, they will be happy to talk to you.

“Officers are taking action to arrest those involved in these incidents of disorder and to ensure the safety of all residents.”