Three people were stabbed in a mass brawl on a Sheffield street, police have revealed.

Star Court - a weekly round-up of the best court stories and analysis from correspondent Sarah Marshall Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On Saturday, 31 May, police responded to reports of a large group fighting on Hinde Street, Page Hall.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Officers issued a Section 35 dispersal order in a bid to help break up the crowd.

South Yorkshire Police said three people were then taken to hospital with stab wounds, none of which are believed to be life-threatening.

Police are investigating a triple stabbing in Page Hall

A 16-year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, has been charged with violent disorder and possession of a knife in a public place.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lubor Pukuta, 24, of Wade Street, Page Hall, faces a charge of possessing a knife in a public place and has been remanded in custody.

Both are due to appear before Sheffield Magistrates’ Court today (June 2).

A 36-year-old man arrested on suspicion of threats to kill remains in police custody.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Another 24-year-old and another boy, 16, who were arrested have both been bailed pending further enquiries.

Superintendent Lee Dowswell said: "Our investigation into this incident is ongoing and there will be additional proactive patrols planned over the coming days.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He also urged anyone with questions or concerns to discuss these with patrolling officers.

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.