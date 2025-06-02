Page Hall: Three stabbed in mass brawl on Sheffield street and five arrested

By Ciara Healy
Published 2nd Jun 2025, 12:59 BST

Three people were stabbed in a mass brawl on a Sheffield street, police have revealed.

On Saturday, 31 May, police responded to reports of a large group fighting on Hinde Street, Page Hall.

Officers issued a Section 35 dispersal order in a bid to help break up the crowd.

South Yorkshire Police said three people were then taken to hospital with stab wounds, none of which are believed to be life-threatening.

Police are investigating a triple stabbing in Page HallPolice are investigating a triple stabbing in Page Hall
A 16-year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, has been charged with violent disorder and possession of a knife in a public place.

Lubor Pukuta, 24, of Wade Street, Page Hall, faces a charge of possessing a knife in a public place and has been remanded in custody.

Both are due to appear before Sheffield Magistrates’ Court today (June 2).

A 36-year-old man arrested on suspicion of threats to kill remains in police custody.

Another 24-year-old and another boy, 16, who were arrested have both been bailed pending further enquiries.

Superintendent Lee Dowswell said: "Our investigation into this incident is ongoing and there will be additional proactive patrols planned over the coming days.”

He also urged anyone with questions or concerns to discuss these with patrolling officers.

