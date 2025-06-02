Upwell Street Page Hall: Major police presence after fighting breaks out on Sheffield street this afternoon
South Yorkshire Police confirmed that officers had been sent to the scene, which residents say appeared to be around Upwell Street, near Page Hall, Sheffield.
Police told The Star: “At 1.11pm today (Monday 2 June), we were called to reports of a large group of people fighting on Upwell Street in Sheffield.
“A Section 35 dispersal order and Section 60 has been put in place in the Page Hall area.
“Officers are currently at the scene and in the area. One person has been detained for affray.”
One eyewitness told The Star she had had seen four officers going into a corner shop, and that the road appeared to be ‘full of police’.
She said: “There must have been 50 police officers there, with many of them in high vis. There was a police van with its flashing lights on and police cars on the road.”
It is the latest report of fighting in the Page Hall area.
It comes after three people were stabbed in a mass brawl on a Sheffield street on Saturday.
On Saturday, May 31, police responded to reports of a large group fighting on Hinde Street, Page Hall.
Officers issued a Section 35 dispersal order in a bid to help break up the crowd.
South Yorkshire Police said after the Saturday incident that three people were taken to hospital with stab wounds, none of which are believed to be life-threatening.