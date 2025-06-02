This was the scene in a Sheffield neighbourhood this afternoon, after violent erupted on the streets for the second time in three days.

South Yorkshire Police had officers on the streets, after having been sent out to deal with large scale fighting in Page Hall, near Fir Vale, early this afternoon.

Police on Hinde Street, Page Hall, Sheffield, on Monday afternoon.National World | National World

It was the second incident in just three days, after officers had been sent out on Saturday after three people were stabbed in fighting over the weekend.

This afternoon had seen officers called out to the area again. Locals described seeing police cars heading into Page Hall again early this afternoon, with police confirming that they were called to reports of a large group of people fighting at 1.11pm.

South Yorkshire Police said: “A Section 35 dispersal order and Section 60 has been put in place in the Page Hall area.

“Officers are currently at the scene and in the area. One person has been detained for affray.”

Police in Page Hall this afternoon. Photo: National World | National World

A section 35 dispersal order gives police the power to order people to leave the area and not return for 48 hours. And section 60 orders, under the Criminal Justice and Public Order Act, give officers powers to stop and search people in the area.

The Star visited the area this afternoon, which is close to some important Sheffield institutions, including the Northern General Hospital, which is little over 500m away. Fir Vale School is less than 100m from Hinde Street.

The streets of Page Hall were full of police officers and police vehicles.

Police cars on Wade Street. Photo: National World | National World

Groups of officers were standing on most of the street corners on the roads which make up Page Hall, including Hind Street. One of the roads, Wade Street, had four police cars parked along its length.

Many local youngsters appeared to be joking with the officers, with smiles on faces rather than tension.

There were also large groups of residents gathering in groups on the streets, and life was going on as normal on the surrounding streets..

One eyewitness told The Star earlier that she had had seen four officers going into a corner shop, and that the road appeared to be ‘full of police’.

She said: “There must have been 50 police officers there, with many of them in high vis. There was a police van with its flashing lights on and police cars on the road.”

It is the latest report of fighting in the Page Hall area.

It comes after three people were stabbed in a mass brawl on a Sheffield street on Saturday.

On Saturday, May 31, police responded to reports of a large group fighting on Hinde Street, Page Hall.

Officers issued a Section 35 dispersal order in a bid to help break up the crowd.

South Yorkshire Police said after the Saturday incident that three people were taken to hospital with stab wounds, none of which were believed to be life-threatening.

Officers have been approached for an update on the situation.