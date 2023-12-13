No one has been arrested since the shooting at around 12.30am on Tuesday.

Police continue to hunt the gunman who shot at a teenager in Sheffield in the early hours of yesterday morning.

More than 24 hours have now passed without any arrests over the shooting in Page Hall Road yesterday.

Here's everything we know so far.

A 19-year-old man sustained life-threatening injuries in a shooting on Page Hall Road at around 12.38am on December 12.

Police at the scene of a shooting on Page Hall Road, Sheffield, which has left a 19-year-old in hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Emergency services were scrambled to the scene and the road was taped off for almost all of Tuesday, with officers guarding the street.

The cordon stretched between the junctions of Firth Park Road and Barretta Street. Another, smaller cordon appeared to be set on Hinde House Road.

Now, South Yorkshire Police has confirmed no one has been arrested over the shooting more than 24 hours later, and are still pursuing the offenders.

It is understood the victim remains in hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Residents told The Star it was "too scary" to leave their homes following the incident.

One woman who lives the area said she knew of the injured man locally and claimed he had recently had a baby, making him a father for the first time.