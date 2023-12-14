Page Hall Road: Street remains closed as police investigation into Sheffield shooting continues
Page Hall Road remains closed today while police continue their investigations into a shooting.
Officers are still carrying out investigations into the incident, which happened in the early hours of Tuesday morning.
South Yorkshire Police warned yesterday that the road closure around the scene would continue today, and bus operators today confirmed they were diverting services via Jenkin Hill and Firth Park, while parts of Page Hall are sealed off.
The operator First said anyone on the 75 and 76 services wishing to travel to Page Hall could travel on for free with a valid 18 bus ticket from the Firth Park area.
Police said yesterday that a teenager remained in hospital in a critical condition following the reported shooting
The section of Page Hall Road, between the junction of Firth Park Road and Barretta Street, remains closed.
Police have set up an incident room which can be contacted directly on via https://mipp.police.uk/operation/14SY23K13-PO1
Officers said yesterday that at present, no one has been arrested in connection to the incident.
Detective Superintendent Paul Murphy, Head of Major Crime, said: "This is an extremely concerning incident and young man remains in hospital with critical injuries. Our investigation is continuing at pace and therefore people who live locally will have seen an increased police presence in the community yesterday and will continue to do so today. "Our Neighbourhood Policing Teams are also delivering additional patrols in the area. I would encourage those with concerns to stop and speak to them.
"At present, no one has been arrested in connection to the incident but we know someone out there knows what happened in the early hours of yesterday morning. I am urging members of the public to come forward and assist us with our investigation. Intelligence provided by the public is vital to our enquiries."
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to report it to police by calling 101 and quoting incident number 19 of 12 December 2023. Alternatively you can also pass information directly to the incident room, as stated above.
You can also pass on information via the charity Crimestoppers, by calling them anonymously on 0800 555 111 or reporting online at crimestoppers-uk.org.