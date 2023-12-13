Do you know who any of these people are?

Police are asking for help to find seven people following a fight on board a train as it pulled into a station in Barnsley.

The altercation took place on Saturday, November 11, on the 7.35pm service from Sheffield to Huddersfield, just as the train was coming into Elsecar station in Barnsley at around 8pm.

A fight on board a train from Sheffield to Huddersfield has led to the British Transport Police asking for help to find these seven people.

Two men started shouting derogatory comments towards a woman who was with a group of people.

The woman, accompanied by another woman, confronted the men and the argument became physical with pushing and grabbing taking place.

Do you recognise any of these people? Contact BTP by texting 61016, or by calling 0800 40 50 40, quoting reference 2300134662.

As the train stopped and the doors opened a guard at the station intervened and broke up the altercation. The men continued to shout at the woman and it was reported she assaulted one of them.

The two women removed themselves from the situation, but the two men, still onboard the train, started to argue with a man from the same group and the argument once again turned physical with the men assaulting each other.

Now, detectives are appealing for the public’s help in identifying the individuals in the CCTV images as they believe they may be able to help with their investigation.