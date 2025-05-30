Page Hall Sheffield: Teen charged with knife and drug offences after police respond to reports of fight
They rushed to the scene and detained a man.
No one reported injuries sustained during the incident.
Now, Sheffield North East neighbourhood policing team have confirmed that the force has charged 18-year-old Uzair Khan of Earl Marshal Road, Fir Vale, with a number of offences.
- Possessing a knife blade/sharp pointed article in a public place,
- Aattempted robbery,
- Acquiring/using/possessing criminal property
- Two counts of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs.
He has been remanded in custody and is set to appear before Sheffield Magistrates’ Court today (May 30).
A spokesperson for the neighbourhood policing team said: “A man has been charged in connection with an incident of disorder in Sheffield.
“At 12.15am on Wednesday (May 28) we received reports of people fighting in Firth Park Road, in Page Hall.
“Officers attended and detained a man. No injuries were reported during the incident.”
