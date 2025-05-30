Page Hall Sheffield: Teen charged with knife and drug offences after police respond to reports of fight

By Finn Smith

Reporter

Published 30th May 2025, 11:28 BST

A teenager has been after police responded to reports of a fight on the streets of Page Hall.

At 12.15am on Wednesday, May 28, officers received reports of a fight on Firth Park Road.

They rushed to the scene and detained a man.

No one reported injuries sustained during the incident.

Now, Sheffield North East neighbourhood policing team have confirmed that the force has charged 18-year-old Uzair Khan of Earl Marshal Road, Fir Vale, with a number of offences.

- Possessing a knife blade/sharp pointed article in a public place,

- Aattempted robbery,

- Acquiring/using/possessing criminal property

- Two counts of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs.

He has been remanded in custody and is set to appear before Sheffield Magistrates’ Court today (May 30).

A spokesperson for the neighbourhood policing team said: “A man has been charged in connection with an incident of disorder in Sheffield.

