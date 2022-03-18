Officers today confirmed the identity of the dead woman as 33-year-old Danielle Ejogbamu, who was found dead at a property in Owlthorpe on Wednesday.

Officers were called by Yorkshire Ambulance Service shortly after 6.30am on Wednesday following reports of concern for a woman at a property in Edenthorpe Dell, Owlthorpe. Police attended, alongside the fire service, and sadly Danielle was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police have released a picture of Danielle Ejogbamu, who they have officially named as the woman who died in a suspected murder at Edenthorpe, Dell, Owlthorpe.

Yesterday, she was formally identified and her family are being supported by specially trained officers.

A post mortem examination was inconclusive and further tests are being carried out to determine Danielle’s cause of death.

Detective Chief Inspector Rebecca Hodgman, who is leading the investigation, said: “This is an extremely sad case in which a young woman has lost her life, and my thoughts remain with Danielle’s family and friends at this most difficult of times.

“At this time, our investigation into the circumstances surrounding Danielle’s death is in the very early stages and we ask the public not to speculate about the case. I’d like to offer my reassurance that our enquiries continue at pace.

“We are keen to hear from anyone who may have information which might assist in our enquiries. If you think you might be able to help, please call 101 and quote incident number 105 of 16 March. Information can also be passed on completely anonymously to independent charity Crimestoppers.”