An investigation was launched yesterday when emergency services were called to a property on Edenthorpe Dell, Owlthorpe, at 6.30am.

A 33-year-old woman, named as Danielle Louise and Danni by friends, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives investigating the death have arrested a 31-year-old man on suspicion of murder.

He remained in police custody last night.

Friends have paid tribute to Danielle, with Facebook flooded with posts saying how much she will be missed.

Holli Whitham posted: “You were always such a laugh! And always so caring for everyone you ever met! And every time you saw me you gave me a cuddle and a kiss on the cheek. We all love you so much.”

Dawn Lou described Danielle as ‘one of a kind’ and added: “Thinking of your beautiful children, fly high.”

Chrissie Melanie remembers Danielle as a ‘beautiful, kind, caring person’ and added: “Can't believe what I'm reading, I was only talking to you other day, my heart breaks for your family.”

In an emotional post, Tracey Williams said: “you were one of the bravest, strongest, kindest, funniest people I have had the pleasure of calling my friend. A person that worked so hard to make life better for yourself and your beautiful children. You made me very proud, my heart is broken for the family that you leave behind.