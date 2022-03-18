Danielle Louise Ejogbamu was pronounced dead at a house on Edenthorpe Dell, Owlthorpe, after emergency services were called to the property at 6.30am on March 16. She was 33.

A 31-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A GoFundMe page has been launched to help pay the funeral costs of Danielle Louise, a mum-of-three who was found dead in Owlthorpe on Wednesday morning.

Now, Danielle’s family has launched a fundraising page to help pay for the costs of the young mum’s funeral and to support her three children.

A post, written by her brothers Nick and Josh Clark, reads: “I am writing this to see if anyone could help our family in such a tragic time.

“This was as you can imagine very unexpected and as Danielle being such a young age there wasn't any arrangements set in place, i.e, life insurance, savings etc.

“We are hoping to raise some money to help towards the funeral but the main reason being to help her three children she left behind.

The post by Danielle Louise's family reads: "We are hoping to raise some money to help towards the funeral but the main reason being to help her three children she left behind."

“Thank you for taking your time to read and be here.”

The page can be found by searching ‘Help for Danielle’s children and funeral’ on GoFundMe.

Edenthorpe Dell was cordoned off all of Wednesday as police investigated the incident and investigative and forensic work continued yesterday.

Tributes have poured in for the popular mum-of-three, with friends saying she “adored” her children and will be missed.

One friend Leah Kaye posted: “RIP beautiful! Still can’t believe your gone, Dan, you always made me feel part of the family, always giving me advice, telling me when I’m wrong and constantly making me laugh.

“You honestly was like a mum to me!

“You was the strongest woman I know, even when you didn’t feel it you never let it show.

“I hope your finally at peace now, going to miss you so much.”

An investigation was launched by South Yorkshire Police on Wednesday when emergency services were called to the semi-detached property at 6.30am.

Flowers have been left at the scene under a tree.