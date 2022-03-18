One resident on Edenthorpe Dell, Owlthorpe, told how she wept when police told her the woman, named by friends as ‘Danielle’, was dead.

Fellow residents said mum-of-three Danielle had lived with her partner, Ash, in the semi-detached home near Donetsk Way, for several years. She had previously lived there with another man.

Neighbour Phyl Partridge, pictured, described Danielle as a friend.

One neighbour, Phyl Partridge, said she remembered how on one occasion, Danielle had stepped on some glass and cut her toes, and came over to her for help.

“I always felt that if Dan needed me I would go round,” she said. “We’ve been friends over the years.

"They have two husky dogs, and I saw them out walking them just the other day. Everything seemed fine..

"Then all this has happened.

Flowers left at the suspected murder scene at Edenthorpe Dell, Owlthorpe, Sheffield, today

"When you see the police you know something bad has happened but I never expected this. We were all very fond of Danielle and Ashley

“When I heard what had happened I was just shocked – I am shocked to the core of my being by what’s happened.

"I came in and I cried."

Another neighbour, Eleanor Bertram, spoke about how devastated residents were.

A police scientific support officer arrives at the suspected murder scene at Edenthorpe Dell, Owlthorpe, Sheffield, today

She said the whole street was blocked off by police when she woke up yesterday, but the cordon had since been reduced and was now only around the house itself.

She said she always used to share greetings when she saw Danielle.

She was absolutely shocked by the news of the death and the arrest.

“I was really upset - because we’ve never had anything like this on the street and I’ve been here since 1992. And we’ve all been good neighbours. We all look after each other. My neighbours look after me all the time so it’s heartbreaking,” she said.

A police crime scene investigation van arrives at the suspected murder scene at Edenthorpe Dell, Owlthorpe, Sheffield, today

An investigation was launched by South Yorkshire Police yesterday when emergency services were called to the semi-detached property on Edenthorpe Dell, Owlthorpe, at 6.30am.

Officers said in a statement that a 33-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives investigating the death have arrested a 31-year-old man on suspicion of murder.

This morning an unmarked police car was parked outside the house, as two uniformed officers guarded the scene, sealed off by blue police tape.

Later, a marked scientific support van arrived, parking further up the street, as an officer walked to the investigation scene.

A third police van, a marked crime scene investigation van. arrived shortly before 11am.

Neighbour Eleanor Bartam said she was 'shocked' to hear' of the suspected murder scene at Edenthorpe Dell, Owlthorpe, Sheffield

Flowers have been left at the scene, under a tree whose trunk is being used as a mounting for the blue police tape that marks the cordon.

Moving messages were attached to some.

One read: “Danielle, we will never forget you – how you made us all laugh at the SW meetings. You’re leaving a big hole in our hearts. Fly high, lots of love, Jayne and Claire.