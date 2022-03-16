Police received a call from South Yorkshire Ambulance Service at 6.30am today (March 16) urging officers to attend a property in Edenthorpe Dell in Owlthorpe.

Officers arrived at the neighbourhood soon after, alongside the fire service.

Sadly, a 33-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A murder investigation has been launched after a woman, 33, was found dead at an address in Edenthorpe Dell.

Her family has been informed.

Now, South Yorkshire Police has launched a murder investigation into the circumstances surrounding the woman’s death.

A 31-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in police custody at this time.

A cordon is reportedly in place on Edenthorpe Dell while officers investigate the incident.

Members of the public have been asked to avoid the area until the cordon is lifted,