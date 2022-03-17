The 33-year-old mum-of-three was pronounced dead at a house on Edenthorpe Dell, Owlthorpe, after emergency services were called to the property at 6.30am yesterday.

A 31-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder and remained in police custody last night.

Danielle Louise was found dead at a house in Owlthorpe, Sheffield, yesterday

Facebook has been flooded with posts saying how much the popular mum will be missed.

Leah Kaye posted: “RIP beautiful! Still can’t believe your gone, Dan, you always made me feel part of the family, always giving me advice, telling me when I’m wrong and constantly making me laugh.

“You honestly was like a mum to me!

“You was the strongest woman I know, even when you didn’t feel it you never let it show.

“I hope your finally at peace now, going to miss you so much.”

Jayne Louise described Danielle as the ‘loudest, funniest, most caring person’ she knew.

She added: “You are going to be missed by so many.”

Chloe Christian added: “Can't believe it. RIP beautiful lady, you will never be forgotten, you were one of a kind and once a big part in my life and I'll never forget that. All my love to the kids and family.”

Sue Thompson posted: “Such a tragedy, you were so full of life.”

And Elizabeth Whitham added: “My poor beautiful friend, I love you. I'm so sorry. Heartbroken is not the word your poor babies and family.”