Northern General: Man on roof of Sheffield hospital triggers 999 emergency response from police
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
A man triggered an emergency response last night when he was seen on the roof of a Sheffield hospital.
Officers were called to Northern General’s A&E entrance at 8.40pm last night (June 30) out of concern for a man seen on the roof of the Huntsman Building.
A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police said officers attended to support hospital colleagues and the man was brought to safety.
It is not known how long the incident took to resolve.
When life is difficult, Samaritans are here – day or night, 365 days a year. You can call them for free on 116 123, email them [email protected], or visitwww.samaritans.org to find your nearest branch.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.