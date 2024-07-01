Northern General: Man on roof of Sheffield hospital triggers 999 emergency response from police

A man triggered an emergency response last night when he was seen on the roof of a Sheffield hospital.

Officers were called to Northern General’s A&E entrance at 8.40pm last night (June 30) out of concern for a man seen on the roof of the Huntsman Building.

File photo. A man triggered an emergency response last night (June 30) when he was seen on the roof of Sheffield's Northern General Hospital, causing concern for his welfare. | Google Maps

A cordon was reportedly set up in the area while the man was seen “pacing back and forth.”

A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police said officers attended to support hospital colleagues and the man was brought to safety.

It is not known how long the incident took to resolve.

When life is difficult, Samaritans are here – day or night, 365 days a year. You can call them for free on 116 123, email them [email protected], or visitwww.samaritans.org to find your nearest branch.

