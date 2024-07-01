Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A man triggered an emergency response last night when he was seen on the roof of a Sheffield hospital.

Officers were called to Northern General’s A&E entrance at 8.40pm last night (June 30) out of concern for a man seen on the roof of the Huntsman Building.

File photo. A man triggered an emergency response last night (June 30) when he was seen on the roof of Sheffield's Northern General Hospital, causing concern for his welfare. | Google Maps

A cordon was reportedly set up in the area while the man was seen “pacing back and forth.”

A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police said officers attended to support hospital colleagues and the man was brought to safety.

It is not known how long the incident took to resolve.