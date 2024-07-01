Deepcar shops: Police cordon in place close to shops in village near Sheffield
Police have cordoned off a small shopping area in a village close to Sheffield.
Two police cars are guarding the grass verge at the roundabout of Lee Avenue and Knowles Avenue in Deepcar this morning.
South Yorkshire Police has not yet revealed the reason for the cordon. The force has been approached for a statement.
It comes as police are also at the scene of a serious incident in nearby Oughtibridge after a reported stabbing last night. It is not suggested this is related to the scene in Deepcar.
Several shops fall inside the Deepcar cordon. The Hair Shop said it has been able to let customers in through a back door to avoid the police cordon to the front.