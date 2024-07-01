Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Police have cordoned off a small shopping area in a village close to Sheffield.

Two police cars are guarding the grass verge at the roundabout of Lee Avenue and Knowles Avenue in Deepcar this morning.

Police have this morning (July 1) cordoned off a grass verge close to the shops at the roundabout of Lee Avenue and Knowles Avenue in Deepcar, Sheffield. | UGC

South Yorkshire Police has not yet revealed the reason for the cordon. The force has been approached for a statement.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It comes as police are also at the scene of a serious incident in nearby Oughtibridge after a reported stabbing last night. It is not suggested this is related to the scene in Deepcar.