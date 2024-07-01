Oughtibridge: Reports of stabbing in village near Sheffield overnight with main road still shut by police

Alastair Ulke
By Alastair Ulke
Published 1st Jul 2024, 07:53 BST
The main road through a village near Sheffield is reportedly shut this morning after a stabbing overnight.

Police reportedly closed Church Street and Langsett Road North in Oughtibridge at around 4am this morning (July 1).

Church Street and Langsett Road North through Oughtibridge near Sheffield is reportedly closed this morning (July 1) following reports of a stabbing overnight. | Google Maps

Community Facebook pages for the area claim at least one man was stabbed in an incident close to the White Hart pub.

Residents were shocked at the heavy police presence, with one man comparing it “a scene out of Miami Vice.”

Both roads are reportedly still shut today.

South Yorkshire Police has been contacted for a comment.

