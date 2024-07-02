Oughtibridge stabbing: No charges 36 hours after knife attack as victim, 19, remains in critical condition
and live on Freeview channel 276
A 19-year-old remains fighting for his life in hospital today (July 2) following the knife attack near the junction of Langsett Road North and Church Street at 9.05pm on June 30.
Police cordoned several streets off for much of Monday, and a related crime scene was also set up on a grass verge near a shopping parade on Knowles Lane, in Deepcar.
Today, South Yorkshire Police has confirmed there have been no charges yet over the serious attack.
Subscribe to The Star’s newsletter for all the latest news in Sheffield delivered direct to your inbox.
A 20-year-old man who was previously arrested on suspicion of affray has been released on police bail pending further enquiries.
SYP is asking anyone who may have witnessed either incident or has information or dashcam footage to come forward.
Anyone with information is asked to call SYP on 101, quoting incident number 912 of June 30, 2024, when you get in touch.