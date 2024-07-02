Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

There have been no arrests more than 36 hours after a life-threatening stabbing in Sheffield’s Oughtibridge area.

A 19-year-old remains fighting for his life in hospital today (July 2) following the knife attack near the junction of Langsett Road North and Church Street at 9.05pm on June 30.

There have been no charges more than 36 hours after a man, 19, suffered life-threatening stab wounds in an incident in Oughtibridge, Sheffield, at 9pm on June 30. | Google Maps

Police cordoned several streets off for much of Monday, and a related crime scene was also set up on a grass verge near a shopping parade on Knowles Lane, in Deepcar.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Today, South Yorkshire Police has confirmed there have been no charges yet over the serious attack.

A 20-year-old man who was previously arrested on suspicion of affray has been released on police bail pending further enquiries.

SYP is asking anyone who may have witnessed either incident or has information or dashcam footage to come forward.