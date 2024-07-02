Hoober Lane: Collision involving car and motorbike closes Rotherham road in both directions
A road in a Rotherham suburb has been shut by the police this morning following a road traffic collision.
South Yorkshire Police was made aware of the crash on Hoober Lane, in Hoober, shortly after 9.30am this morning (July 2).
It is reported to have involved a white Volvo and a motorbike.
Emergency services are currently at the scene of the crash, and the road has been closed between Street Lane and Hoober Field Road.
A force spokesperson said: “Please avoid the area and plan alternative routes if possible.”
More information to come as we hear it.
