A road in a Rotherham suburb has been shut by the police this morning following a road traffic collision.

South Yorkshire Police was made aware of the crash on Hoober Lane, in Hoober, shortly after 9.30am this morning (July 2).

It is reported to have involved a white Volvo and a motorbike.

Emergency services are currently at the scene of the crash, and the road has been closed between Street Lane and Hoober Field Road.

A force spokesperson said: “Please avoid the area and plan alternative routes if possible.”