A 20-year-old man has been charged with a number of offences including attempted robbery, following a Sheffield stabbing that left a teenager seriously injured.

The incident took place on Langsett Road in Oughtibridge, Sheffield on Sunday evening (June 30, 2024), with police called at 9.09pm.

Police have this afternoon (Friday, July 5, 2024) confirmed that 20-year-old David Scothern of Byron Avenue, Chapeltown, Sheffield has been charged with attempted robbery, possession of an offensive weapon, possession of a bladed article, dangerous driving and driving without insurance in connection with the incident.

Mr Scothern was remanded into custody after being charged, ahead of his court appearance at Sheffield Magistrates’ Court today.

Describing the circumstances of the incident, a South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “We were called by the ambulance service to reports of a serious assault on Langsett Road in Oughtibridge, Sheffield.

“It is reported that a 19-year-old man had been stabbed, receiving injuries to his abdomen.

“He remains in hospital in a critical but stable condition.

“He has been remanded in custody ahead of his court appearance at Sheffield Magistrates’ Court today (Friday 5 July).”