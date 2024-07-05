Oughtibridge: Man charged over Sheffield stabbing as teen victim remains in hospital in 'critical' condition

By Sarah Marshall
Published 5th Jul 2024, 13:58 BST
A 20-year-old man has been charged with a number of offences including attempted robbery, following a Sheffield stabbing that left a teenager seriously injured.

The incident took place on Langsett Road in Oughtibridge, Sheffield on Sunday evening (June 30, 2024), with police called at 9.09pm.

Police have this afternoon (Friday, July 5, 2024) confirmed that 20-year-old David Scothern of Byron Avenue, Chapeltown, Sheffield has been charged with attempted robbery, possession of an offensive weapon, possession of a bladed article, dangerous driving and driving without insurance in connection with the incident.

The alleged serious assault took place on Langsett Road in Oughtibridge, Sheffield on Sunday evening (June 30, 2024), with police called at 9.09pm | Adobe/Google/NW

Mr Scothern was remanded into custody after being charged, ahead of his court appearance at Sheffield Magistrates’ Court today.

Describing the circumstances of the incident, a South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “We were called by the ambulance service to reports of a serious assault on Langsett Road in Oughtibridge, Sheffield.

“It is reported that a 19-year-old man had been stabbed, receiving injuries to his abdomen.

“He remains in hospital in a critical but stable condition.

“He has been remanded in custody ahead of his court appearance at Sheffield Magistrates’ Court today (Friday 5 July).”

A 20-year-old man who was arrested on suspicion of affray has been released on police bail pending further enquiries, the spokesperson added.

