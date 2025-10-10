Three men from Doncaster were jailed for a total of 10 years for their role in a nationwide OCG supplying cannabis across the UK.

An investigation began in May 2024 when police stopped car in Derbyshire and uncovered 63 cannabis plants in the back. The following month, on 17 June, 40 cannabis plants were found in the back of a car stopped in the Cambridgeshire area.

An organised crime gang responsible for growing and supplynig cannabis across the UK has been dismantled with six men sent to jail. Clockwise from top left: Devidas Vilcinskas; Darius Matikas; Deimantas Plytninkas; Edgaras Cetyrkovskis; Redas Klusas; and Antony Morales. | SYP

It led to a police raid on July 11 in Bolton-upon-Dearne where a “well-hidden sophisticated cannabis grow” was located, containing over 1,000 plants.

Then, a search was conducted at an address in Thurnscoe, where another “well-hidden and sophisticated” cannabis grow with over 1,000 plants were seized.

As a result, a day of action was carried out on October 15 where officers from across South and West Yorkshire raided seven properties in Doncaster, Barnsley, as well as several properties across the border.

Six men were arrested who would all later plead guilty to conspiracy to produce and supply Class B drugs.

They were sentenced at Sheffield Crown Court on October 7 & 8 and included:

Antony Morales, aged 38, of Ingram Row, Leeds; five years and one month

Darius Matikas, aged 41, of Kentmere Drive, Doncaster; Four years and three months

Redas Klusas, aged 57, of Kingsway, Barnsley; Three years and four months

Deividas Vilcinskas, aged 24, of Kentmere Drive, Doncaster; Two years and one month

Deimantas Plytninkas, aged 28, of Kentmere Drive, Doncaster; Two years and one month

Edgaras Cetyrkovskis, aged 31, of Southfield Crescent, Barnsley; Two years and six months

Approximately £250,000 worth of cannabis plants with a retail value of up to £1,000,000 was seized during the investigation.

Detective Superintendent Nicola Shimwell said: "Through this investigation a criminal enterprise responsible for the illegal supply of drugs on a national scale has been dismantled.

"We know that cannabis cultivations are often linked to organised crime and the exploitation of vulnerable people. Targeting large-scale operations like this is vital in our work against organised criminality within our local communities.

"This result was the culmination of a number of intelligence-led search warrants and vehicle stops. We have dedicated teams working diligently everyday gathering intelligence on the supply of drugs in South Yorkshire.

"Your information is also vital in helping us secure warrants and uncover drug enterprises. I would urge the public to report any concerns to us. Remember to look out for the signs that a property is potentially being used for illegal activity.”