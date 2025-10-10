Fargate: Readers have their say on yellow wall developer claims is 'killing footfall'
Some felt the boarding was an eyesore that left some shopfronts on Fargate cut off. But others felt it only affected a small part of the street and was easily negotiated.
ALB Group said two tenants had given notice on their units as a result of the structure, which made them invisible to passers-by.
The fence encircles a builders’ compound for the transformation of the former Clinton Cards site into a £14.4 million Event Central entertainment venue by Sheffield City Council.
Senior councillor Ben Miskell said regeneration “always involves a bit of temporary disruption” but it was the right approach to “help build a more vibrant and welcoming city centre that we can all be proud of.”
Last month, property agent Paul Lancaster said a string of signings were helping to “build momentum” and it was the best it had been for five years.
Responding on The Star’s Facebook page, Iris Greenhedge said: “Although I don't like the yellow wall I think it's better than seeing the shops that were there, their frontages looked awful.”
Dennis Johnson referred to an 18 month revamp of Fargate which finished in spring.
He said: “Only Sheffield eh? They announce it’s finished, then start digging it up again.”
Glenys Everest also referred to the revamp: “What I think is the appalling part is that nobody could sync the job in with the original Fargate works. Thankfully this is only temporary, bad as it looks.”
Ian Manewell highlighted the timeline announced by the contractors.
“Is 60 weeks a bit of temporary work?”
For more stories like this and all of the latest news, current events and sport from across Sheffield and South Yorkshire, sign up today for your free newsletter from The Star.
“I went yesterday. It was all right to walk on Fargate.”
Marc Barker said: “You just walk around it.”
Victoria Sigsworth was nostalgic.
“Back in the early 90's and before then, it was a thriving city centre. I used to love working in Central Library and going shopping in my lunch hour,” she said.