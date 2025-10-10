A “prolific” criminal has experienced a difficult time in prison due to a feud with two men he previously stood trial alongside for murder - after they were convicted but he was cleared, a court heard.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With a criminal record of 156 offences, Judge Sarah Wright branded 45-year-old Martin Shaw a “prolific offender.”

Shaw had been in custody on remand while he awaited sentence for his most recent set of offences, relating to burglary and theft.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With a criminal record spanning a staggering 156 offences, Judge Sarah Wright branded 45-year-old Martin Shaw a “prolific offender.” | Adobe/SYP

Sheffield Crown Court heard how Shaw’s latest stint behind bars has been a “difficult” one, due to those associated with his former co-accused: Simon Welsh and Jake Shaw.

Welsh, aged 38, and Jake Shaw, 27, were convicted of the murder of Lee Davies in April this year, while Martin Shaw was cleared of the same offence.

38-year-old Lee Davies was found injured with a stab wound, following reports of an altercation involving a group of men in a car park in Drummond Street, Rotherham town centre in the early hours of Tuesday, June 18, 2024 | Submit

Mr Davies was just 38-years-old when he suffered a fatal stab wound to his chest, during an incident in the Tesco car park off Drummond Street in Rotherham town centre in the early hours of June 18, 2024.

During Martin Shaw’s latest sentencing hearing (October 9, 2025), his barrister Dermot Hughes linked his client’s difficulties in custody to the verdicts returned by the jury, and his decision to tell police “what he saw in that Tesco.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Read More Lee Davies: Two guilty and one acquitted of Rotherham car park murder as jury return verdicts

Mr Hughes told the court: “The aftermath of those proceedings is still being experienced by him.

“Those who were responsible for that awful incident have been removed to other establishments,” he said, adding that they still have “associates” at the prison Shaw was placed at during his time on remand.

Judge Wright was also the presiding judge in the murder trial.

Mr Hughes continued: “Your Honour will recall what was happening to Martin Shaw because he had the decency to tell police what he saw in that Tesco.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“So Your Honour will appreciate the words that are being said about him in that prison block.

“He’s still in the induction suite, and so doesn’t have access to the normal things...he’s in his cell for something like 22 hours and 10 minutes a day”

Mr Hughes was keen to emphasise, however: “He knows it’s his fault he’s there.”

Prosecutor Mark Bates told the hearing that Martin Shaw, of no fixed abode, was to be sentenced for two offences of burglary - one at a salon, and another at a garage on the grounds of a residential property - and for the theft of £100 of goods from a branch of Morrisons in Swinton, Rotherham.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Both burglary offences were carried out in the early hours of July 18, 2025, with Shaw striking first at a hair salon.

Mr Bates told the hearing that the salon owner was informed at around 5.30am that the salon had been broken into; and when she arrived, she found a significant amount of damage had been caused.

This included damage to the door to the salon, which had been “completely smashed” using a house brick, and damage to a monitor within the salon.

The till, containing two £10 notes and around £5 in change, was taken, the court heard. It was subsequently found, discarded and emptied, a short distance away.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Bates said the salon owner estimated the cost of damage to be in the region of £1,450.

Shaw struck again at a residential property on Snowberry Close, Swinton, Rotherham, sneaking into an unlocked garage, which was located a short distance from the main house, and stealing a child’s mountain bike worth around £240.

Mr Bates said the occupant was alerted to Shaw’s presence through a notification on her home’s CCTV system at around 5.45am.

“She turned on to see a male walking up the drive, heard a loud bang before seeing the same male cycling around on the mountain bike,” said Mr Bates.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The occupant, who lives at the property with her “young son,” said she was fearful of checking he had gone, but eventually summoned the courage to make her way outside to the garage.

In her statement to the court, the occupant said the burglary left her feeling “uneasy” and “worried” that it could happen again.

She said she was fearful that the next thief to target the property may “go further” and make their way into the house next time, in order to steal what they want.

The theft from Morrisons was carried out on July 24, 2025, when Shaw stole items including Lurpak; cheese; razors and deodorant.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Shaw pleaded guilty to charges of burglary and theft at an earlier hearing.

Mr Bates told the court that of Shaw’s 156 previous offences, 110 of them relate to property offences, such as burglary.

Continuing in his mitigation, Mr Hughes said that following Shaw’s last stint behind bars in July 2025, there were issues with the correct medication being available to him upon his release.

“He returned to drink to self-medicate…drink is still a demon for him,” said Mr Hughes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Martin Shaw | SYP

Jailing Shaw for 19 months, Judge Wright told him: “You now have to decide whether you want to carry on and returning time and time again to prison, or whether you want to tackle your issues and not return to prison.”

Judge Wright passed sentence on Jake Shaw and Welsh, formerly of Doncaster Road, East Dene, Rotherham, for Mr Davies’ murder during a hearing held in June 2025, when both men were sent to begin life sentences.

Jake Shaw, formerly of Canklow Road, Canklow, Rotherham, received a minimum term of 17 years, while Welsh was told he must spend 22 years in custody before he can be considered for release.