The much-anticipated opening of a Lucy & Yak store in Sheffield city centre has been delayed.

The independent clothing brand has confirmed that its new city centre store will not open in October as originally planned.

A spokesperson for the brand issued a statement via Facebook explaining that the store is now expected to launch sometime in November, although a definite date has not yet been announced.

A spokesperson said: “We’re experiencing some delays while getting the Sheffield store ready for you all.

“I expect we’ll be shouting about it on our socials once we have some info that’s firmer than this.”

The store, which will be located near the former Weekday and Monki units, had already generated excitement among shoppers eager to see the brand’s colourful and sustainable clothing in person.

“Best news of the week, although this is gonna seriously hurt my bank account,” commented one local shopper when the company announced it was moving to the Steel City.

Another added: “And it’s right next to my office!”

Students can still look forward to a 10 per cent UNiDAYS discount once the store opens.

Lucy & Yak was founded by partners Lucy Greenwood and Chris Renwick, affectionately nicknamed “Van Yak” by friends.

The duo first began upcycling old clothes into tobacco pouches while living in New Zealand before moving into vintage clothing sales, and eventually designing their own line of dungarees – which quickly became a signature piece for the brand.

Working with a small team of tailors in India, Lucy & Yak produced their first thirty pairs of dungarees, which sold out in hours.

From there, the operation expanded, with orders being fulfilled from the basement of Lucy’s parents’ house.

The brand now has stores in Brighton, Bristol, and Norwich, and prides itself on fostering a community of “the kindest, most creative people.”