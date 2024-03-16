Number of recorded burglaries in South Yorkshire is falling - except for one area, new data shows
A new investigation has revealed the areas where burglary crimes are going down in South Yorkshire and the one area where rates are rising.
Personal Injury Claims UK has obtained data through Freedom of Information requests that reveal what areas are improving.
Across South Yorkshire, there were 97 incidents of aggravated home burglaries in 2022. These are break-ins where there may have been a weapon, damage, vandalism or violence involved.
This decreased to 78 in 2023. So far as of March 1 2024, a total of 5 aggravated home burglaries have been recorded by South Yorkshire Police.
6,690 home burglaries were reported in 2022, which went down to 6,335 in 2023. The number of break-ins to businesses and community buildings also dropped from 2,467 to 2,213 last year.
Each area of South Yorkshire has seen a decrease in burglary crimes as a whole between 2022 and 2023, except for Barnsley, which saw a 4 per cent rise.
This year, as of March 1 2024 the most burglaries have taken place in Sheffield where 366 crimes have been recorded. It is followed by Doncaster with 262, Barnsley with 202 and Rotheram with 149 so far this year.