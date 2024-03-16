Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A new investigation has revealed the areas where burglary crimes are going down in South Yorkshire and the one area where rates are rising.

6,690 home burglaries were reported in South Yorkshire 2022, which went down to 6,335 in 2023

Personal Injury Claims UK has obtained data through Freedom of Information requests that reveal what areas are improving.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Read More Jamie Lloyd: Barnsley dealer hid heroin wraps under his false teeth and swallowed them in front of officers

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Across South Yorkshire, there were 97 incidents of aggravated home burglaries in 2022. These are break-ins where there may have been a weapon, damage, vandalism or violence involved.

Read More Sheffield crime: The 14 streets hit hardest by arsonists and vandals in city have been revealed

This decreased to 78 in 2023. So far as of March 1 2024, a total of 5 aggravated home burglaries have been recorded by South Yorkshire Police.

6,690 home burglaries were reported in 2022, which went down to 6,335 in 2023. The number of break-ins to businesses and community buildings also dropped from 2,467 to 2,213 last year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Each area of South Yorkshire has seen a decrease in burglary crimes as a whole between 2022 and 2023, except for Barnsley, which saw a 4 per cent rise.