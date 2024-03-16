Jamie Lloyd: Barnsley dealer hid heroin wraps under his false teeth and swallowed them in front of officers
A Barnsley man who hid wraps of heroin under his false teeth during his arrest is beginning a prison sentence.
Jamie Lloyd, 38, of Castle Street, Barnsley has been sentenced to time in prison after he was found in possession of over 90 wraps of Class A drugs.
A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "Just after mid-day on Thursday, February 8 officers patrolling Barnsley in an unmarked car sighed a red Volkswagen Golf struggling to navigate the snowy conditions.
"Officers followed the vehicle along Sheffield Road as Lloyd was known to police for drug intelligence.
"Witnessing Lloyd leave the vehicle to get onto a bus, officers arrested him to carry out a full search back at Barnsley custody.
"During transporting him to custody, in the back of a police van, Lloyd showed officers wraps of Class A drugs hiding under his false teeth.
"Before officers could act, Lloyd swallowed the drugs and was quickly taken to hospital, where it was found he was in possession of 90 wraps of Class A drugs, £700 cash and two mobile phones."
Following his treatment, enquiries within the investigation confirmed to officers that Lloyd was involved in drug supply within the town centre.
Forensic testing of the drugs confirmed that they were heroin and crack cocaine, totalling a street value of over £900.
Speaking after Lloyd was jailed, investigating officer in the case Sergeant Steve Newton added: “Drug dealing, and drug supply will not be tolerated in Barnsley.
“The consequences of drugs are horrendous, they ruin people’s lives and families’ lives and lead to the exploitation of vulnerable children and adults, as well as lead to a fund serious and violent crime.
“Identifying those involved and carrying out stop searches enables us to disrupt the drug supply and bring those responsible before the courts.
“We are stronger with our community’s help, and anyone with concerns should report it to us.”
Lloyd appeared before court on Friday, March 8, and was sentenced to four and half years in prison.