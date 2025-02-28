Arron Bailey: Eight years behind bars for thug's "vile displays of aggression" at Rotherham riot

Editor

Published 28th Feb 2025, 10:59 BST

A thug’s "vile displays of aggression" have landed him behind bars.

Arron Bailey was among a mob involved in widescale disorder at a Rotherham hotel where asylum seekers were living last summer.

This week, he he appeared at Sheffield Crown Court to be sentenced for his role in the scenes of violence at the Holiday Inn Express Hotel in Manvers, Rotherham, on Sunday, August 4.

Launching bricks at the building, stoking a fire inside one of the hotel windows and ramming a shopping trolley into police, were just some of the “vile displays of aggression” which resulted in Bailey being jailed, according to South Yorkshire Police.

The 28-year-old’s behaviour was captured by the National Police Air Service (NPAS) as he threw bottles, fence panelling and other missiles at officers. Other footage recorded by those in attendance at the hotel showed Bailey attempting to gain access to a police van and adding wood to a fire.

Wearing a camouflage style balaclava, Bailey attempted to hide his identity during the disorder. However, a distinctive tattoo on his right calf led to him being identified.

Bailey offered no explanation for his actions, refusing to comment during his police interview.

He was charged with violent disorder and arson with intent to endanger life, pleading guilty to both charges at a hearing in November 2024.

Bailey, of Margaret Close, Darfield, Barnsley, was sentenced to eight years in prison with a further three on licence after his release.

Curtis Laycock was also jailed this week for his part in the disorder.

He was seen throwing a chair and rocks at officers at the hotel.

One of the rocks Laycock launched at the building contained a blood stain, which was forensically examined and led police to the 30-year-old.

He was further identified by a member of the public following a media appeal.

In his police interview, Laycock admitted his offending, apologising for his behaviour and adding that he “regretted” his actions.

Laycock, of no fixed above, pleaded guilty to violent disorder and was jailed for two years and eight months.

