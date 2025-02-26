Six more people have been charged with violent disorder over a riot at a Rotherham hotel over the summer, bringing the total to more than 100.

Violence broke out on August 4, 2024, when an anti-immigration protest attended by more than 400 people turned into a riot outside the Holiday Inn Express hotel in Manvers Way.

Scenes outside of The Holiday Inn, in Manvers Way, Rotherham, on August 5, 2024. The hotel had been used to house asylum seekers and immigrants. | Danny Lawson

Participants clashed with police and more than 50 officers were injured. A number of protestors set bins on fire and pushed them into the hotel’s emergency exits.

South Yorkshire Police says it has now charged six more people with violent disorder over the major incident.

James Garbutt, aged 40, of Kingsbrook Chase, Rotherham, is charged with violent disorder. He will appear before Sheffield Magistrates’ Court on April 7.

Jack Knight, 21, of The Crescent, Barnsley, is charged with violent disorder. He will appear before Sheffield Magistrates’ Court on April 24.

A 17-year-old boy, who can’t be named for legal reasons, has been charged with violent disorder. He will appear before Barnsley Magistrates’ Court on February 26.

Lee Whitelam, 33, of Town Lane, Rotherham, has been charged with violent. He will appear before Sheffield Magistrates’ Court on March 31.

Darren Ward, 54, of Norville Crescent, Darfield, Barnsley, is charged with violent disorder. He will appear before Sheffield Magistrates' Court on March 3.

Philip Wood, 22, of Milton Street, Bootle, Sefton, is charged with violent disorder. He will appear before Sheffield Crown Court on March 28.

It brings the total number of people who have been charged over the scenes to over 100. Additionally, 83 people have been sentenced for over a combined total of 202 years in prison.