Jail sentences handed out to those involved in Rotherham riot now reach combined total of 200 years
This comes after three more men appeared before Sheffield Crown Court yesterday (Monday, February 24) to be sentenced for their crimes.
Morgan Heeley was part of the mob that set upon the Holiday Inn Express Hotel in Manvers, Rotherham, on Sunday, August 4, 2024.
An active participant in the scenes of violence, Heeley was recorded on CCTV throwing missiles at police, pushing officers and attempting to release a fire extinguisher in their direction.
His actions did not stop there as he was videoed kicking hotel doors and damaging the building’s windows – before placing burning materials in a commercial bin at the exit to the hotel.
Despite being initially pictured without a face covering, during the disorder Heeley attempted to avoid detection by donning a balaclava. However, a distinctive tattoo on his arm revealed his identity to the officers he was trying to attack.
The 26-year-old was arrested on September 18 and was questioned by officers, as well as shown a video compilation of his behaviour. Throughout the interview, Heeley offered no comment, sitting in silence.
Heeley was subsequently charged with violent disorder and arson with intent to endanger life, pleading guilty to both counts at an earlier hearing.
Heeley, of Margaret Road, Darfield, Barnsley, was sentenced to eight years in jail, with a further three years on licence.
South Yorkshire Police said Mason Lowe, of owfield Road, Bolton-upon-Dearne, was recorded throughout the disorder “behaving in a disgraceful manner.”
He attempted to kick officers and grab their riots shields, the force said.
He was also seen attempting to hold a piece of boarding against the fire door of the hotel in a bid to stop people inside from putting out a fire.
The 28-year-old was identified after several videos of him at the disorder were collected and analysed by officers.
Lowe pleaded guilty to violent disorder and arson with intent to endanger life at an earlier hearing and was jailed for seven years and six months, with a further three years on licence.
Also present at the disorder was Paul Edwards.
South Yorkshire Police said the 29-year-old was “part of the group of thugs who rushed into the hotel after a door was smashed in.”
CCTV captured him walking around the inside the hotel before exiting through a smashed glass window.
Once arrested, Edwards claimed in a police interview that he was at the disorder in a ‘peaceful capacity’ as a bystander and that he only entered the hotel to get his friend out of the building.
Despite this, Edwards, of Rotherham Road, Great Houghton, Barnsley, pleaed guilty to violent disorder. He was jailed for two years and six months.