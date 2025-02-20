Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Four criminals involved with a ‘notorious Sheffield drug line’ are beginning prison sentences, after one of the group swallowed Class A drugs in front of officers during a police search.

Jordan Corrigan, David Bean, Peter Talbot and Thomas Myers were all involved in running the ‘JD’ drug line, which has been described as ‘notorious’ by South Yorkshire Police.

The group have received prison sentences totalling 25 years, 11 months.

Sharing details of the case following the group’s sentencing hearing, a South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “Officers in our Fortify team are tasked with investigating serious violent crime and organised criminality, including the supply of class A drugs.

“In April 2024, officers stopped a vehicle with Talbot and Myers in.

“When officers approached the window, they saw Myers, who was in the passenger seat, swallow what was suspected to be class A drugs.

“Upon search of the vehicle, two mobile phones were found, with one later confirmed to be running the 'JD line'.

“Corrigan was arrested near to his home address and a simultaneous warrant was executed at his address where David Bean was found inside with what was later valued to be £34,800 worth of crack cocaine.”

Also speaking after the court hearing, Detective Sergeant Victoria Kenny continued: "The dedication to removing illegal drugs off the streets of South Yorkshire has been shown in the case, which has resulted in four criminals being locked up for a total of nearly 30 years, following an intensive policing operation.

"Drugs and organised criminality bring devastation to our local communities, with many of our residents left to deal with the damage they have caused. This is not acceptable."

Corrigan, Bean, Talbot and Myers, all appeared at Sheffield Crown Court on May 17, 2024, where they pleaded not guilty for conspiracy to supply class A drugs.

They all later changed their plea to guilty on January 13, 2025.

All four defendants were brought before the same court on Friday, February 14, 2025 for sentencing.

The sentences

Corrigan , aged 30, of Homestead Road, Sheffield Lane Top, Sheffield, has been sentenced to seven years and five months in prison

, aged 30, of Homestead Road, Sheffield Lane Top, Sheffield, has been sentenced to Bean , aged 35, of Prospect Court, Parkgate, Rotherham, has been sentenced to six years and five months in prison

, aged 35, of Prospect Court, Parkgate, Rotherham, has been sentenced to Myers , aged 35, of Maltravers Road, Wybourn, Sheffield, has been sentenced to six years and six months in prison

, aged 35, of Maltravers Road, Wybourn, Sheffield, has been sentenced to Talbot, aged 59, of Main Street, Rotherham town centre, has been sentenced to five years and seven months in prison

Anyone with concerns about drug dealing in their area is asked to please report it to police on 101 or online through the force’s website: https://www.southyorkshire.police.uk/ro/report/ocr/af/how-to-report-a-crime/ .

To pass on information anonymously please contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or by filling out a secure and anonymous online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org .