North Anston: Police issue update after cars crash into house, brawl breaks out & three left seriously injured
The incident broke out on Woodland Drive in the North Anston area of Rotherham yesterday morning (Monday, September 8, 2025).
Three people were subsequently taken to hospital to be treated for what police described as “serious injuries.”
A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police has now told The Star that those injured are believed to have sustained their injuries “as a result of alleged fighting.”
The force has also been asked to confirm whether any arrests have been made in connection with the incident, and to provide an update on the condition of those injured.
The statement provided by the force yesterday, in connection with the incident states: “At 10.16am on Monday, September 8, 2025, we were called to reports of a disturbance at Woodland Drive, North Anston.
“It is reported that a grey Audi A3 and white Audi S3 collided with a property.
“It is further reported that a group of people were fighting at the scene.
“Officers and the ambulance service attended and three people were taken to hospital with serious injuries.”
Several police cars, vans and crime scene investigation vehicles remained on the scene into yesterday afternoon.
The scene was cordoned off.
Anyone with information about the incident should call police on 101, quoting incident number 251 of Monday, September 8, 2025.