Bramall Lane: Two pedestrians taken to hospital after crash on busy road

By Sarah Marshall

Crime and court reporter

Published 8th Sep 2025, 11:15 BST
Two pedestrians were taken to hospital following a crash which led to police closing a busy Sheffield road.

The collision took place on Bramall Lane, near Sheffield city centre, yesterday afternoon (Sunday, September 7, 2025).

The collision took place on Bramall Lane, near Sheffield city centre, yesterday afternoon (Sunday, September 7, 2025)placeholder image
The collision took place on Bramall Lane, near Sheffield city centre, yesterday afternoon (Sunday, September 7, 2025) | Google/3rd party

South Yorkshire Police told The Star: “At 2.13pm on Sunday (September 7) we received reports of a road traffic collision on Bramall Lane, in Sheffield.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“It is reported a blue Seat Leon was involved in a collision with two pedestrians.

“Both pedestrians suffered minor injuries and were taken to hospital for assessment.

“The road was closed following the collision and reopened a short time later.”

Related topics:Bramall LaneSheffieldSouth Yorkshire PoliceHospitalSeat
News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice