Bramall Lane: Two pedestrians taken to hospital after crash on busy road
Two pedestrians were taken to hospital following a crash which led to police closing a busy Sheffield road.
The collision took place on Bramall Lane, near Sheffield city centre, yesterday afternoon (Sunday, September 7, 2025).
South Yorkshire Police told The Star: “At 2.13pm on Sunday (September 7) we received reports of a road traffic collision on Bramall Lane, in Sheffield.
“It is reported a blue Seat Leon was involved in a collision with two pedestrians.
“Both pedestrians suffered minor injuries and were taken to hospital for assessment.
“The road was closed following the collision and reopened a short time later.”