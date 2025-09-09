2 . Joseph Johnson: Jailed for six years, three months

Joseph Johnson, aged 20, of Park Spring Grove, near Arbourthorne, in Sheffield, targeted cars by breaking into homes across South Yorkshire and stealing the owner’s keys. His recent spree started on October 9, 2024 when he was involved in stealing a BMW car thought to be worth £20,000 from a home in Rotherham. The car was later recovered in Bradford. Johnson was also linked to a burglary the following day where jewellery, sunglasses and WW2 medals worth a combined total of more than £1,300 were looted from a Sheffield home. A total of seven cars were stolen from Johnson’s victims between October 9 and December 17, 2024. When Johnson’s offending became known, officers in Sheffield worked tirelessly to link him to the crimes. Following a burglary in Firth Park, officers spotted a grey Seat Leon being driven close to the street where it was believed to have been taken. Police said the car was abandoned and a receipt was found inside the car by officers, who then went to the store where the purchase had been made. This led to CCTV images being provided by the business, which in turn led to Johnson being identified as one of the people who had been at the store. CCTV from the shop also showed the stolen car arriving and leaving just after the transaction shown on the receipt. Johnson pleaded guilty to eight offences of burglary, one count of dangerous driving, and one count of assault by beating an emergency worker during a hearing on March 27, 2025. Johnson was sentenced at Sheffield Crown Court on June 3, where he was jailed for six years and three months | SYP