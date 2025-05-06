Norfolk Park: Police hunt flasher who exposed himself in front of five women at Sheffield park

By Sarah Marshall

Crime and court reporter

Published 6th May 2025, 14:29 BST
Police are hunting a flasher reported to have committed a lewd act in front of five women in a Sheffield park.

The incident is alleged to have taken place at Norfolk Park at around 2.30pm on Tuesday, March 18, 2025.

South Yorkshire Police has today (Tuesday, May 6, 2025) released details of the incident, as officers appeal for the public’s help to identify the man depicted in this e-fit.

The incident is alleged to have taken place at Norfolk Park at around 2.30pm on Tuesday, March 18, 2025. Police believe the man depicted in this e-fit may be able to assist them with enquiries | SYP/3rd party

A force spokesperson said: “It is reported that a man exposed himself and committed a lewd act in front of five women in Norfolk Park.

“It is alleged that the man then ran away into the treeline.

“As part of enquiries, we are now releasing an e-fit image of a man we would like to speak to in connection with this incident, as he may be able to help officers with enquiries.

“The man is described as white, in his late 30s to early 40s, and has very short light brown hair.

“Do you recognise him?”

Anyone with information that could help officers with their investigation is asked to contact them, either online or by calling 101.

Please quote incident number 497 of March 18, 2025 when you get in touch.

