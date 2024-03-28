Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Two killers have been sent to begin a combined sentence of 29 years, after jurors found them guilty for their roles in the death of a 35-year-old man stabbed to death at a Barnsley home.

Daniel Cheetham and Liam Shaw did not say a word as Judge Sarah Wright jailed them during a hearing held this morning (Thursday, March 28, 2024) for killing Carl Dixon, during an incident at a property on George Street, Worsbrough, Barnsley, on Tuesday, September 5, 2023.

Daniel Cheetham (bottom left) and Liam Shaw (top left) did not say a word as Judge Sarah Wright jailed them during a hearing held this morning (Thursday, March 28, 2024) for killing Carl Dixon (right), during an incident at a property on George Street, Worsbrough, Barnsley, on Tuesday, September 5, 2023.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jurors at Sheffeld Crown Court returned guilty verdicts yesterday at the conclusion of the duo's trial, with 26-year-old Cheetham found guilty of murder and assault occasioning actual bodily harm, while Shaw was found guilty of manslaughter and assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

26-year-old Cheetham, of Underwood Avenue, Worsbrough Dale, Barnsley, was jailed for life, to serve a minimum of 18 years, and Shaw, aged 25, of no fixed abode, received a sentence of 11 years.

Judge Wright told the pair, who an eye witness described as acting as a 'tag team' during the fatal incident: "This was a ferocious, joint attack by two men upon one."

Carl's loved ones described him as 'having a good soul' and being a 'good friend,' the court heard.

She added: "No sentence I pass can begin to ease the pain suffered by Carl Dixon's family and friends."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Judge Wright said his loved ones are likely to continue to be caused pain as a consequence of his 'untimely death'.

Carl's loved ones described him as 'having a good soul' and being a 'good friend,' the court heard.

Describing Carl's life in the years running up to his death, Judge Wright said he had suffered a traumatic brain injury 'some years ago,' following which he began to lead a 'sad and chaotic' life, became a drug user, and also received criminal convictions for violence.

"Despite that, he continued to receive the love of his family," Judge Wright said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A number of Carl's loved ones who attended today's hearing - and much of the 13-day trial - wearing specially-made T-shirts on which a picture of Carl's face was printed, as a show of support and solidarity.

Judge Wright said of the attack which cost Carl his life: "During this unlawful assault, Carl Dixon was stabbed a number of times to the back, chest and shoulder."

"He was stabbed twice in the chest, one of the wounds penetrated his heart...he had a stab wound to his arm, typical of a defensive injury."

Following a post-mortem examination, pathologist Dr Charles Wilson concluded Mr Dixon’s cause of death was 'multiple stab wounds'.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Carl was also punched and kicked numerous times during the tag team attack, the court heard.

"You left him on the floor and dying," Judge Wright told Cheetham and Shaw, both of whom fled the scene in the moments following the fatal stabbing.

Outlining the prosecution case, Nicholas Campbell KC, told the jury of seven women and five men that 'although, it would appear that only one person actually wielded the knife, the prosecution case is that this was a joint attack by two men, those two men in the dock'.

Judge Wright said that in the case of both defendants, she accepted they did not 'seek out' violence, and there was a 'lack of pre-meditation' because the fatal attack had occurred on the 'spur of the moment'.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Judge Wright noted, however, that while it was possible that Carl 'may have been the aggressor' and Cheetham and Shaw may have 'initially acted' in self-defence, the fatal violence that followed went far beyond a lawful attempt to protect themselves.

She said she would sentence both men 'on that basis'.

Based on the jury's guilty verdict for murder in Cheetham's case, Judge Wright said that she found he was 'either the stabber, or had been involved in the attack with the intent to cause really serious harm'.

Shaw's manslaughter conviction, Judge Wright said, meant that his intention during the course of the 'unlawful' attack must have been to 'cause harm just short of grievous bodily harm'. She stressed she would 'remain true to the jury's verdict' and would sentence Shaw on that basis.

Both defendants were also found guilty of one count of assault occasioning actual bodily harm, relating to injuries suffered by Catherine Watkinson, whose home was the scene of the fatal attack.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cheetham's barrister, Mark McKone, referred Judge Wright to a letter Cheetham had written in October 2023, a month after Carl's death.

Judge Wright said it was clear from the letter that Cheetham wished to express regret and to indicate 'how sorry and remorseful' he was.

Despite Cheetham's expressions of remorse, he could be heard to shout 'horrible b***h' as he was escorted out of court to begin his life sentence.

Three jurors returned to Sheffield Crown Court today for Cheetham and Shaw's sentencing hearing. Speaking after Cheetham and Shaw were jailed, Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Superintendent Phil Etheridge, said: "We're satisfied with the decision of the jury, and the sentence passed by the judge, which recognises the seriousness of this offence."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added: "The investigation into Carl’s death was a particularly challenging inquiry, with complex scenes and large evidential search areas, as well as less than forthcoming witnesses, where the release of the truth took a considerable amount of time to reveal itself.

"During those frustrating times, we never lost sight of securing justice for Carl, his family and loved ones, and I am pleased today that we have been able to do this.

"The jury has seen through the lies of Cheetham and the fact that he was the one who intended to cause Carl significant harm, with Shaw following his actions, rather than stopping him.

"I hope Carl’s family and friends can end this chapter of their lives and remember and share memories of Carl for the much-loved brother and uncle he was," Det Supt Etheridge continued."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad