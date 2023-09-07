A 35-year-old man killed in a fatal stabbing in Barnsley this week has now been named, as four people arrested on suspicion his murder remain in police custody.

Police have this afternoon (Thursday, September 7, 2023) named the man as Carl Dixon.

Officers from South Yorkshire Police (SYP) were called to a property on George Street in the Worsbrough area of the town at 11.19pm on Tuesday, September 5, 2023 following a report that a man had been stabbed.

A 35-year-old man killed in a fatal stabbing in Barnsley this week has now been named as Carl Dixon, as four people arrested on suspicion his murder remain in police custody

A SYP spokesperson said: "He was pronounced dead a short time later. A postmortem examination conducted yesterday (Wednesday, September 6, 2023) concluded he died as a result of multiple stab wounds.

"Today the man has been formally identified as Carl and his family are being supported by officers. They have released a photo of Carl and ask that their privacy is respected at this difficult time.

"A total of four people have now been arrested as the murder investigation continues.

"Three men, aged 44, 25 and 24, and a 45-year-old woman, all arrested on suspicion of murder yesterday remain in police custody."

Anyone with information which may assist police is asked to please pass it on to the force by calling 101 or via their online live chat and online portal, which you can access here: www.southyorks.police.uk/contact-us/report-something/

Please quote incident number 1165 of September 5, 2023 when you get in touch.

Alternatively, if you prefer not to give your personal details, you can stay anonymous and pass on what you know by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers.