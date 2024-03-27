Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Two men have been found guilty for their roles in the death of a Barnsley man, who was stabbed to death at a residential property in the town.

Daniel Cheetham and Liam Shaw have been on trial at Sheffield Crown Court for the last fortnight, accused of murdering 35-year-old Carl Dixon, who suffered fatal injuries when he was stabbed seven times during an incident at a property on George Street, Worsbrough, Barnsley, on Tuesday, September 5, 2023.

This afternoon, following four hours and 33 minutes of deliberation, the jury of seven women and five men returned guilty verdicts in respect of both men.

Cheetham, aged 26, of Underwood Avenue, Worsbrough Dale, Barnsley, was found guilty of murder.

25-year-old Shaw, of no fixed abode, was found guilty of manslaughter. He was acquitted of murder.

Both defendants were also found guilty of an additional offence of assault occasioining actual bodily harm, relating to injuries reportedly suffered by Catherine Watkinson, whose George Street home is said to have been the scene of the fatal stabbing.

They are now due to be sentenced by Judge Sarah Wright tomorrow morning (Thursday, March 28, 2024).

Outlining the prosecution case, Nicholas Campbell KC, told the jury: "It was one night last September, in the course of a prolonged assault, that Carl Dixon was stabbed to death. He was stabbed twice in his left arm, three times in his back and twice to the front of his chest. One of those chest wounds pierced his heart. "Although, it would appear that only one person actually wielded the knife, the prosecution case is that this was a joint attack by two men, those two men in the dock."

“I hope Carl’s family and friends can end this chapter of their lives and remember and share memories of Carl for the much-loved brother and uncle he was"

Evidence from an eye witness described the defendants as acting like a 'tag team, taking it in turns to assault their victim'.

Setting out the possible motive for the fatal attack, Mr Campbell told the jury that the background to the case is the 'world of drugs' and that 'all of the adults who were present at the time of the murder were addicted to Class A drugs and they had been for some time'.

He continued: "They led chaotic lifestyles. The violence that led to Carl Dixon’s death seems to have arisen from an argument about drugs, over some tablets - less than a handful of them - and worth no more than a few pounds," Mr Campbell said.

"This is hardly a motive for murder. The prosecution say this murder wasn’t planned, it happened during the course of an argument fuelled by drink and drugs. That argument suddenly escalated into violence, and that violence was to prove fatal."

Speaking after the guilty verdicts were returned, Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Superintendent Phil Etheridge, said: "The investigation into Carl’s death was a particularly challenging inquiry, with complex scenes and large evidential search areas, as well as less than forthcoming witnesses, where the release of the truth took a considerable amount of time to reveal itself."

Daniel Cheetham and Liam Shaw will be sentenced tomorrow (March 28, 2024)

"During those frustrating times, we never lost sight of securing justice for Carl, his family and loved ones, and I am pleased today that we have been able to do this."

"The jury has seen through the lies of Cheetham and the fact that he was the one who intended to cause Carl significant harm, with Shaw following his actions, rather than stopping him.