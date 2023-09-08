News you can trust since 1887
BREAKING
Anel confirms latest United injury issue, hits back over suspension
Road shut down after reported attempted kidnapping
Killer of missing woman Emily Sanderson admits murder
Danny Masterson sentenced 30 years to life in prison
Stabbing victim named as four murder suspects remain in custody
Gogglebox favourites quit show in shock exit

Carl Dixon: Barnsley police arrest fifth person on suspicion of murder after fatal stabbing in Worsbrough

Three men and one woman previously arrested on suspicion of murder remain in police custody.

Harry Harrison
By Harry Harrison
Published 8th Sep 2023, 16:39 BST
Watch more videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Police in Barnsley have arrested a fifth person on suspicion of murder following the fatal stabbing of 35-year-old Carl Dixon.

Emergency services were called to George Street, Worsbrough, at 11.19pm on Tuesday, September 5, 2023 following reports of a stabbing.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The victim, who was yesterday named as Carl Dixon, was sadly pronounced dead a short time later.

Most Popular

A fifth person has been arrested on suspicion of murder following the fatal stabbing of 35-year-old Carl Dixon in Barnsley.A fifth person has been arrested on suspicion of murder following the fatal stabbing of 35-year-old Carl Dixon in Barnsley.
A fifth person has been arrested on suspicion of murder following the fatal stabbing of 35-year-old Carl Dixon in Barnsley.

Today, South Yorkshire Police have confirmed a 40-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of Carl's murder. Three men and one woman arrested on suspicion of murder earlier this week remain in police custody.

Police enquiries continue and anyone with information yet to speak to officers is asked to call 101 quoting incident number 1,165 of September 5.

Alternatively, you can give information anonymously to independent charity Crimestoppers by calling their UK Contact Centre on freephone 0800 555 111, or by completing a simple form online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

Related topics:South Yorkshire PoliceBarnsley