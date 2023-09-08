Carl Dixon: Barnsley police arrest fifth person on suspicion of murder after fatal stabbing in Worsbrough
Three men and one woman previously arrested on suspicion of murder remain in police custody.
and live on Freeview channel 276
Police in Barnsley have arrested a fifth person on suspicion of murder following the fatal stabbing of 35-year-old Carl Dixon.
Emergency services were called to George Street, Worsbrough, at 11.19pm on Tuesday, September 5, 2023 following reports of a stabbing.
The victim, who was yesterday named as Carl Dixon, was sadly pronounced dead a short time later.
Today, South Yorkshire Police have confirmed a 40-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of Carl's murder. Three men and one woman arrested on suspicion of murder earlier this week remain in police custody.
Police enquiries continue and anyone with information yet to speak to officers is asked to call 101 quoting incident number 1,165 of September 5.
Alternatively, you can give information anonymously to independent charity Crimestoppers by calling their UK Contact Centre on freephone 0800 555 111, or by completing a simple form online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.