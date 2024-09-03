Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A provisional trial date has been fixed for a man and woman from Sheffield charged with dog sex offences.

38-year-old Graham Marshall and Paige Reaney, 33, both appeared at Sheffield Crown Court this morning (Tuesday, September 3, 2024) charged with animal cruelty offences, relating to the sexual treatment of a dog named ‘Charlie’. Charlie’s breed has not been disclosed in court thus far.

No pleas were entered during this morning’s 20 minute hearing in front of Judge Sarah Wright, but a provisional trial date was fixed for June 2026.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

38-year-old Graham Marshall and Paige Reaney, aged 33, both appeared at Sheffield Crown Court this morning (Tuesday, September 3, 2024) charged with animal cruelty offences, relating to the sexual treatment of a dog named ‘Charlie'. Both defendants are pictured outside Sheffield Magistrates' Court, following their first appearance there last month | NW

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Court documents show Mr Marshall, currently of no fixed abode but previously of Grange Road, Beighton, Sheffield, is charged with one offence of aiding and abetting a female person, namely his co-accused, Ms Reaney, to have sexual intercourse with a dog.

Ms Reaney is charged with an offence relating to ‘causing or allowing’ sexual intercourse with the same dog. The charge is said to relate to sexual activity which is alleged to have occurred on ‘no fewer than five occasions’.

Both defendants are charged with one offence of causing unnecessary suffering to a protected animal, ‘namely regularly subjecting him to habitual sexual activity including ‘inappropriate physical handling of the dog’; and one offence of duty of person responsible for animal to ensure welfare in that they ‘failed to protect him from pain and suffering caused by habitual sexual activity’.

All of the charges relating to Charlie the dog are alleged to have been carried out between August 28, 2019 and December 29, 2022, court documents show.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Marshall is also charged with one count of voyeurism and three counts of possessing extreme pornographic images relating to sexual acts involving a ‘dead/alive animal’. The dates for those charges also range from August 26, 2019 and December 29, 2022.

He also faces eight counts of making indecent photograph/pseudo-photographs of children of Categories A, B and C. Category A is the most serious of the legal categories and relates to full sexual intercourse. The dates for those charges range from February 23, 2012 to January 4, 2023.

Ms Reaney, of Bowman Drive, Gleadless, Sheffield, is also charged with one count of possessing extreme pornographic images relating to sexual acts involving a ‘dead/alive animal’. The date range for that offence is November 20, 2021 and February 13, 2022.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Judge Wright released both defendants on conditional bail until their next appearance before the court in October 2024, at the conclusion of this morning’s hearing.

The conditions stipulate that the two defendants must not have any contact with each other, and that they ‘must not have ownership or care for any animal’.