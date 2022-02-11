Police officers were called to Ecclesall Road at around 1.40am on Monday, February 7 to reports that a man had been shot while driving a black Lamborghini on Ecclesall Road.

The force said the 20-year-old victim fled the scene following the shooting.

He continued to be pursued by the shooter, but travelled to Whirlowdale Road, Whirlow, where he got out of his vehicle and into a white Rolls Royce which was occupied by two others.

A 20-year-old man was left with serious injuries after being shot as he drove up Ecclesall Road in a black Lamborghini

The trio then drove to Sheffield Rugby Club, from where they called the emergency services.

The Rolls-Royce had also been shot at on Ecclesall Road.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman confirmed today that no arrests have been made in connection with the shooting, and that police enquiries to determine the exact circumstances of the incident are ongoing.

The scene on Ecclesall Road following the shooting

The victim was taken to hospital in the early hours of Monday morning to be treated for his serious injuries.

Both the Lamborghini and the Rolls Royce were shot at during the incident, but the two other occupants in the latter vehicle escaped uninjured.

A police cordon was in place on both Ecclesall Road and Whirlowdale Road on Monday, causing traffic delays and disruption.

Detective Superintendent Paul Murphy said: “Please know that our investigation continues at pace and we have a dedicated team of officers working tirelessly to establish the exact circumstances of what took place this morning that led to a man being seriously injured."

Police cordoned off a section of Whirlowdale Road on Monday morning following the shooting