The figure was confirmed in a Hillsborough update from the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) released to survivors and the families of those who lost their lives in the disaster at the Hillsborough football stadium in 1989.

It states that more that 150 complaints and conduct records from both the IOPC and Operation Resolve, the criminal inquiry launched by then Home Secretary Theresa May in 2012, are still being investigated and will be published on a dedicated website for the watchdog’s ‘final report’ into Hillsborough.

A publication date for the report has not yet been confirmed, but an update is expected this summer.

A 'final report' into the conduct of police officers involved with the Hillsborough disaster is being prepared by the Independent Office of Police Conduct

Sarah Green, Decision Maker for the Hillsborough investigation at the IOPC said: “Work to finalise the individual conduct and complaint reports, and the overarching final report for the Hillsborough investigations has been ongoing.

“As part of our commitment to keep interested parties updated we provided a detailed written update to families and complainants in December 2021. Similar updates are being provided to bodies representing the police and subjects.”

The IOPC update to families said it would not be possible to predict when its report would be published because of the need to distribute so-called ‘salmon letters,’ which are sent to people or organisations who may be subject to criticism when a public report is released.

The independent investigation into the conduct of officers surrounding the Hillsborough disaster, during which 97 Liverpool fans suffered fatal injuries in a crush at a FA Cup semi-final at the ground on April 15, 1989, was launched in 2012.

It followed the publication of the Hillsborough Independent Panel in September 2012, which found that Liverpool fans were not responsible for the disaster, and that the main cause was a ‘lack of police control’.