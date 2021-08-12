South Yorkshire's crime hotspots revealed

The Crime Survey for England and Wales, which included data up to December 2020 was released by the Office for National Statistics in May 2021.

The survey revealed that South Yorkshire Police recorded 130,705 investigations, compared to 148,851 in the previous 12 month period – a drop of 13 percent.

The areas with the highest levels of recorded crime in the period under reviewwere: Doncaster town centre with 5,834 investigations; Sheffield city centre with 4504; Burngreave, Sheffield with 3,990; Darnall, Sheffield with 3,138 and Boston Castle in Rotherham, with 2,697

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Staged picture of a burglar for illustrative purposes only

The most commonly recorded groups of crimes were: Stalking and harassment, with 19,385 reports, violence without injury with 15,443 reports, criminal damage with 14,482 reports, violence with injury with 12,319 reports, and minor public order, with 12,206 reports.

A report to be presented to Dr Alan Billings, South Yorkshire’s Police and Crime Commissioner on August 7, states: “It should be noted that the above figures are absolute crime levels and take no account of the population or size of the areas.

“Additionally, town centre locations tend to have disproportionately higher levels of crime, due to the effect of the night-time economy and theft from shops.

“They can also have high transitory populations due to people coming into the areas for employment.

“The force is aware that in comparison to its peers, the county suffers from relatively high levels of recorded crime, particularly in the areas of domestic burglaries and offences of serious violence.”