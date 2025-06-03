Nether Edge police incident: Machon Bank, Sheffield, cordoned off by police after 'serious' incident tonight
South Yorkshire Police are on the scene and are reported to have taped off both a section of Machon Bank, and of nearby Wath Road, both in Nether Edge, Sheffield, according to eyewitnesses this evening.
The section of Machon Bank which has been sealed off is close to the junction with Moncrieffe Road.
Pictures show police on the scene, as well as the blue tape which has been put across the road.
Locals have told The Star that they believe that the incident may be a stabbing, and have described blood at the scene. This has not been confirmed to The Star by police.
One nearby resident told The Star that police had arrived at the scene somewhere between 5.30pm and 6.30pm.
They added: “Police have taped the area off near Machon Bank and there is blood on the pavement. There are two police cars, and two police officers there. They’ve taped off a triangular section. It looks like a serious incident.”
Residents have also described a section of Wath Road, also in Nether Edge, as being sealed off and believe that the two incidents are related.
South Yorkshire Police have been approached for details and for comment.